The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling program held the annual East/West Duals, a junior varsity tournament and girls wrestling tournament at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday.
In the East/West Duals, the Governors boys varsity team went 3-1 against competition from the Black Hills. They defeated the Spearfish Spartans 67-7, the Sturgis Brown Scoopers 40-27, and the Rapid City Central Cobblers 48-20. The Govs dropped their dual to Rapid City Stevens 32-23. Fastest pin on the day for the Govs boys varsity came from junior heavyweight Joshua Rydberg. He pinned Spearfish freshman Matthew Medina in 16 seconds in the first match of the day for the Govs.
In the junior varsity tournament, the Govs had seven placewinners, including three champions. Champions for the Govs were freshman Jacob Mason (106 pounds), sophomore Jaxon Ducheneaux (145 pounds) and sophomore Rylan Shrake (182-195 pounds).
In the girls wrestling tournament, the Govs placed first out of 19 teams with a team score of 148.0. The Sully Buttes Chargers placed fifth with a score of 44.0.
Individually, the Govs had eight placewinners, including four champions, while the Chargers had two placewinners, including one champion. Champions for the Govs were junior Gianna Stangeland (132 pounds), seventh grader Abbigail Lewis (142 pounds), sophomore Emalee Larson (170 pounds) and freshman Ciara McFarling (285 pounds). Junior Sage Heath was the lone champion for the Chargers.
The Govs will next see action in a dual against the Yankton Bucks and Gazelles at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Thursday. Starting time is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
