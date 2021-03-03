The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team held a Welcome Home ceremony at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Monday.
Monday’s event was emceed by Dakota Radio Group’s Brian Oakland, who called the State Wrestling Tournament action for the Govs wrestling team with Ryan Noyes and John Wayne Kalda. Speeches were made by Pierre T.F. Riggs athletic director Brian Moser, wrestling coaches Shawn Lewis and Travis Heasley, and wrestlers Preston Taylor, Regan Bollweg and Jacob Larson.
The Govs took home the Class A State Dual Wrestling Tournament Championship after defeating the Rapid City Stevens Raiders 34-31 in the Championship Dual at the Ice Arena at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City on Friday night. Senior boys wrestler Regan Bollweg won the State Championship at 220 pounds. Senior Preston Taylor received the Dale Westberg Memorial Most Falls Award. Sophomore Marlee Shorter and eighth grader Ciara McFarling became the first girls wrestlers in Pierre T.F. Riggs history to win a State Girls Wrestling Championship. Assistant coach Chad Uhrig was nominated to the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.