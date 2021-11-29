The South Dakota State Jackrabbits football team hosted the UC Davis Aggies in the first round of the FCS Playoffs at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings on Saturday. The Jacks won 56-24.
The Jacks held a 7-3 lead after the first quarter. After the Aggies took a brief 10-7 lead in the second quarter, the Jacks’ offense came alive. They scored three straight touchdowns, including one on a 10-yard pass from senior running back Pierre Strong Jr to graduate quarterback Chris Oladokun. A 2-yard run by Aggies running back Ulonzo Gilliam made the game 28-17 at halftime in favor of the Jacks.
The Jacks kept that momentum up in the third quarter when sophomore linebacker Adam Bock took an Aggie pass 39 yards for a score. The Jacks held a 42-17 lead after three quarters. They added two more defensive touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the score 56-17. Those touchdowns came on a fumble recovery in the endzone by Gus Miller, and a 59-yard interception return by sophomore cornerback Dalys Beanum. The Aggies put the final points on the board on a 15-yard run by Hunter Rodrigues.
The Jacks held a 532-402 advantage in total yards, including a 433-184 advantage in rushing yards. The Jacks held a time of possession advantage of 30:18 to 29:42. They tied a school record of six interceptions.
Sophomore running back Isaiah Davis had 217 rushing yards on 15 carries, while Strong had 172 rushing yards on 19 carries. Oladokun completed eight of 17 passes for 89 yards and two passing touchdowns. His top target was junior wide receiver Jadon Janke, who had two catches for 41 yards. Sophomore safety Cale Reeder had eight tackles. Sophomore linebacker Adam Bock, senior linebacker Logan Backhaus and junior safety Isaiah Stalbird each had six tackles. Sophomore cornerback Dalys Beanum had three interceptions.
The Aggies end their season with an 8-4 record. The Jacks (9-3) will face the Sacramento State Hornets (9-2) at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.