The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys tennis team hosted the Pierre Invitational at Griffin Park in Pierre on Friday. A total of eight teams competed in the tournament.
As a team, the Govs placed third with a team score of 235. Rapid City Christian placed first with a score of 370, while Sioux Falls Christian placed second with a score of 237.
In singles, senior Spencer Kelly led the Govs by placing first in flight no. 5. Seniors Matthew Hanson, Luke Leingang and Carter Schulz placed second in their flights, while Blake Judson placed fourth in flight no. 2. Sophomore Devin Dodson placed sixth in flight no. 3.
In doubles, the duo of Kelly and Leingang placed first in flight no. 2. Hanson and Judson placed fourth in flight no. 1, while Dodson and sophomore Crew Heier placed sixth in flight no. 3.
Judson told the Capital Journal that he is staying upbeat with how he’s playing.
“Although I might not have gotten the results I wanted, I felt like that is some of the best tennis I have played in awhile,” Judson said.
The Govs will next compete in the ESD Tennis Tournament in Huron on Tuesday. Starting time is 8 a.m. CT. Judson said he’s feeling confident going into the tournament.
“Going into ESD, I am feeling confident knowing that everyone is beatable,” Judson said. “I just need to show up with a good mindset and keep trusting myself and my shots.”
