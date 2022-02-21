Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz made history on Friday night. He became the seventh Govs boys basketball player to score 1,000 points in his career. Kienholz earned that honor amidst a 72-65 win over the Watertown Arrows at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre.
The Govs led 19-10 after one quarter. They extended their lead to 42-28 at halftime. The Arrows started to claw back in the second half. They outscored the Govs 22-15 in the third quarter. The Arrows tied the game up a 61-61 late in the fourth quarter, but the Govs ended the game on an 11-4 run.
Kienholz’ career milestone came on a free throw in the fourth quarter. Kienholz said it feels awesome to hit that 1,000 point mark.
“It’s one of my biggest high school basketball goals,” Kienholz said. “It feels great.”
Kienholz finished the game with 35 points. Sophomore forward Jett Zabel scored 12 points and nine rebounds, while senior guard Matthew Hanson added 12 points. Senior guard Drew Norberg added 31 points for the Arrows. Kienholz said battling Norberg is always fun.
From the Newsroom
More than 4,000 people receive our email newsletter, are you one of them? It's free to join and you can stop anytime.
“He’s awesome,” Kienholz said. “We played on AAU teams together this past summer. He’s just a great player. It’s fun playing against him, and guarding each other.”
At halftime of Friday's varsity game, the five seniors on the Pierre Swim Team were honored. Those seniors are Katelyn Harris, Canyon Jones, Oksana Mutchelknaus, Ellie Jo Simpson and Ella Ward-Zeller. American Bank and Trust also presented the Pierre School District with a check for $2,973.30.
Weather permitting, the Arrows (6-12) will host the Harrisburg Tigers (11-7) in Watertown on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
The Govs (9-9) will host the Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers (10-8) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Kienholz expects a good game.
“I feel pretty confident,” Kienholz said. “We’ve had a few good wins against Brookings and Watertown. I think we’re ready to take on the challenge here. I hope the crowd comes in, and that they bring the same energy they brought tonight.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.