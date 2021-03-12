If you’re looking for something to do on Saturday night, you’re in luck. The Central South Dakota Figure Skating Club will hold their King of the Sahara Showcase on Ice event at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre on Saturday. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
Saturday’s event is a two-part event. There will be advanced solo performances and competition solo performances in the first half, while the second half will be the King of the Sahara showcase. Performances during the second half of the show are inspired by the movie The Lion King. Skaters will be performing in costumes.
Dadra Scott and Allison Ondricek are two seniors for the Central South Dakota Skating Club. Both skaters told the Capital Journal that they are fans of the movie Lion King, with Ondricek saying the praises of the soundtrack, in particular. Getting to this point of performing hasn’t always been smooth sailing, though.
“It’s been a little tough, with people being out for COVID and other injuries/illness,” Ondricek said. “We’re excited to get out there.”
Scott told the Capital Journal that fans should expect a fun time on Saturday.
“We’re excited to show people what we’ve been working on,” Scott said. “It’ll be a fun show that we think everyone will enjoy.”
To get into Saturday’s event, fans are encouraged to have a freewill donation, and to a perishable food item for PARS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.