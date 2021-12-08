The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team kicked off their 2021-22 season on Tuesday night with a game against the rival Chamberlain Cubs at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre.
The Buffs held a small lead early in the game, but the Cubs took a 15-11 lead into the second quarter. They extended that lead to 33-25 at halftime. The Buffs outscored the Cubs in the third quarter, but the Cubs kept a 45-38 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Buffs tied the game at 51-51 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Cubs ended the game on a 12-2 run. The Cubs won 63-53.
Sophomore guard Mattie Duffy led the Buffs with 27 points. Senior center Jordyn Sosa had eight points before fouling out, while senior guard Taylee Stroup had seven points. The Buffs made 15 of 23 free throws, including nine of 12 free throws in the second half. They had 16 total turnovers, with only three of those turnovers coming in the second half.
Senior center Mya Kniplling had 36 points, while sophomore guard Kinsey Evans had 15 points. The Cubs made 19 of 29 free throws. They committed 10 turnovers.
The Cubs (1-1) will play a pair of games later this week. They will host the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars (0-0) on Thursday in Chamberlain. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. CT. The Cubs will play the Todd County Falcons (0-0) in Mission on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.
The Buffs (0-1) will host the Lyman Raiders (0-0) at Parkview Gymnasium on Friday as a part of a doubleheader. Games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT. The Buffs will play the White River Tigers (0-0) in White River on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.
