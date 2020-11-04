The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team hosted the McLaughlin Mustangs at Parkview Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday in a Region 6A volleyball tournament match.
The Lady Buffs won 3-0. Set scores were 25-13, 25-15 and 15-13.
The Lady Buffs had 24 kills, 22 aces, 16 hitting errors and ten service errors. They were led by sophomore outside hitter Kori Gabriel, who had nine kills. Junior middle hitter Carlie O’Conner had seven kills and six aces. Sophomore defensive specialist/right side hitter Alejandra Juarez had eight aces, while sophomore setter Olivia Chase had five aces.
Freshman Kimimila White Mountain led the Mustangs with four kills, while junior Linsey Taken Alive had two kills. Sophomore Melody Scott added two aces. The Mustangs had 19 hitting errors in the loss.
The Mustangs end their season with a 1-10 record. The no. 4 seed Lady Buffs improved to 5-15. They will next see action on Thursday against the top ranked Mobridge-Pollock Lady Tigers (16-6) in Mobridge. The winner of Thursday’s match will qualify for the Class A SoDak16 Tournament. Thursday’s match is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Buffs 3-0 in Mobridge on Sept. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.