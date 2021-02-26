Several local wrestling teams competed in the State Wrestling Tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City on Thursday. Class A action took place in the Ice Arena, while the Class B action happened in the Barnett Arena.
After the first day of competition, the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors sit in fourth place in the Class A ranks after earning a team score of 28 team points. Brandon Valley is tied for first place in Class A with Watertown after finishing with 35 team points.
In the Class B tournament, Lyman is tied for 21st place with a team score of 4 team points. Stanley County is tied for 31st place with a team score of 2 team points, while Sully Buttes is tied for 35th place with zero points.
Individually, Lyman had one first day victory when sophomore Gunner Johnson defeated Hot Springs’ Keaton Bissonnette by pinfall at 182 pounds. Stanley County sophomore Chase Hanson was the lone victor for the Buffs. He defeated Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington’s Kayden Carter by a 6-2 decision.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors went 9-5 in individual action during the first day. Blake Judson, Kahlor Hindman, Regan Bollweg and Preston Taylor won their first matches by pinfall. Hayden Shaffer and Deegan Houska won their matches by major decision. Tyson Johnson, Gavin Stotts and Jacob Larson won their matches by decision.
In the Class B State Dual Wrestling Tournament, the Lyman Raiders were defeated by the top seed Winner Warriors 83-0. The Warriors won 11 of 14 matches by pinfall, two matches by forfeit, and one match by technical fall.
In the Class A State Dual Wrestling Tournament, the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors defeated the Mitchell Kernels 38-19 in the quarter finals. They won the first six matches in the dual, and 10 of 14 matches overall against Mitchell. The Govs also defeated the Brandon Valley Lynx 34-34 via a tiebreaker. The first criteria for tiebreakers is unsportsmanlike conduct. In the 182 pound match, Brandon Valley’s Dominic Tucker hit Pierre’s Gavin Stotts with a rough crossface that was called unsportsmanlike. That penalty proved to be crucial, as it gave the Govs the win.
The Govs faced the Rapid City Stevens Raiders in the Class A State Dual Tournament finals on Friday. That dual had not been completed as of the writing of this story. Action in the boys wrestling tournament also continued, while the first ever State Girls Wrestling Tournament started. Keep up to date with how these tournaments are going by following along on the Pierre Capital Journal Sports Facebook page, and online at capjournal.com.
