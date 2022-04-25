The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors, Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers saw action at the Pierre American Legion Relays in Pierre on Friday. A total of 22 girls teams and 18 boys teams competed in the meet.
As a team, the Govs girls tied for tenth place with a score of 25. The Chargers tied for 15th place with a score of six points, while the Buffs placed 19th with a score of four points. Rapid City Stevens won the girls title with a score of 125, while Brandon Valley placed second with a score of 111.
The Govs boys placed sixth with a score of 58, while the Buffs placed 18th with a score of two points. Brandon Valley placed first with a score of 110, while Bismarck placed second with a score of 104.5.
Govs coach Greg Starr both the Govs boys and girls had a great day in a fun meet to enjoy.
“We had a number of athletes place and set personal records in events,” Starr said. “The Pierre American Legion Relays Meet is my favorite meet of the year. It’s an opportunity for our athletes to compete against great competition from the region regardless of school size.”
In the girls division, Sully Buttes junior Lydia Hill led all local girls by placing third in the discus throw, while Pierre junior Maya Shorter placed fourth. Pierre senior Addison Cumbow placed fourth in the 100 meter hurdles. The sprint medley relay team of Dani Ringstmeyer, Aleise Christopherson, Lily Sanchez and Autumn Iverson placed fourth. Stanley County freshman Kaysen Magee led her team by placing fifth in the 800 meter run.
In the boys division, the Govs were led by seniors Aaron Campbell and Canyon Jones. Campbell placed first in the javelin throw, while Jones placed first in pole vault. Junior Jack Merkwan placed second in the 300 meter hurdles. Sophomore Jared Lutmer placed second in the 1600 meter run while senior Hayden Shaffer placed third. The 4x100 meter relay team of Cole Peterson, Brock Moser, Tucker Putzier and Caden Thompson placed third. Senior Cormac Duffy was the top placing Buff. He placed seventh in the triple jump.
The Buffs are next scheduled to compete in the Cecil Johnson Invitational at the Lyman Sports Complex in Presho on Thursday. Starting time is scheduled for noon. The Chargers are scheduled to host the Yellowstone Trail Conference Meet in Onida on Thursday. Starting time is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. The Govs will compete at the Al Sahli Invitational at Swisher Field in Aberdeen on Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT. Starr said nice weather this week will allow him to change things up for practice.
“Due to the forecast, we’ll focus on our field events this week,” Starr said. “We’ve been struggling to get outside, so we’re going to take advantage of some nicer weather.”
A full list of results from the Pierre Legion Relays can be found on athletic.net via the SDHSAA website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.