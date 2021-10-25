The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors, Stanley County Buffaloes, Lyman Raiders and Sully Buttes Chargers cross country teams all had athletes competing in the State Cross Country Meet at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls on Saturday. A total of 740 athletes competed in three classes in six races.
Class AA State Cross Country Meet
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls cross country team placed 13th as a team with an average time of 21:14.13. The O’Gorman Knights placed first with an average time of 18:43.61.
Freshman LizBeth Crosby led the Govs by placing 33rd out of 131 athletes with a time of 20:22.42. O’Gorman senior Alea Hardie placed first with a time of 17:31.28.
On the boys side, the Govs placed fourth with an average time of 17:00.14. The Rapid City Stevens Raiders placed first with an average time of 16:41.45.
Three Govs runners placed in the Top 25. Senior Hayden Shaffer placed fifth with a time of 16:23.40, while sophomore Jared Lutmer placed 14th with a time of 16:42.01. Junior Mason Dell placed 23rd with a time of 17:06.84. Rapid City Stevens junior Simeon Birnbaum won the boys race with a time of 15:48.64.
Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country coach Jim Keyes was honored at the Class AA State Cross Country Meet for 25 years in coaching.
Class A State Cross Country Meet
The Buffs girls cross country team placed 13th with an average time of 22:26.76. The Custer Wildcats placed first with an average time of 19:26.59.
Freshman Gracie Olson led the Buffs with a time of 21:00.06. Sioux Falls Christian eighth grader Ellie Maddox placed first with a time of 18:44.83.
The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers won the boys team title with an average time of 16:45.89. Belle Fourche junior Sawyer Clarkson placed first in the boys race with a time of 15:27.13.
Class B State Cross Country Meet
The Kimball/White Lake Wildkats won the girls team title with an average time of 20:21.02. Northwestern eighth grader Elle Boekelheide placed first with a time of 19:39.44.
On the boys side, the Miller Rustlers took home the team title with an average time of 17:27.00. Individually, Sully Buttes senior Griffin Petersen placed 23rd with a time of 18:07.48. Lyman senior Tristan Penny placed 86th with a time of 20:03.56. Bison sophomore Lane Krautschun placed first with a time of 16:35.82.
Senior Recognition
All four area schools have seniors on their roster. Pierre T.F. Riggs seniors are Trevin Black Bear, Edmund DeVaney, Aydan Johnson, Blake Judson, Hayden Shaffer and Devin Strutt. Stanley County seniors are Bailey Siedschlaw and Cormac Duffy. Lyman’s lone senior is Tristan Penny, while Sully Buttes seniors are Cash Langdeau, Darion Osterkamp and Griffin Petersen.
