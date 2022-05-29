The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors, Stanley County Buffaloes, Lyman Raiders and Sully Buttes Chargers competed in the State Track Meet at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls this past weekend.
Team Scores
As a team, the Govs girls placed 14th in the Class AA standings with a score of 22. O’Gorman placed first with a score of 119.5, while Brandon Valley placed second with a score of 106. On the boys side, the Govs placed 14th with a score of 22. Harrisburg placed first with a score of 94, while Rapid City Stevens placed second with a score of 90.
In Class A, neither team from Stanley County was able to score any team points. On the girls side, Sioux Falls Christian placed first with a score of 101.5, while Custer placed second with a score of 83. On the boys side, Sioux Falls Christian placed first with a score of 125, while Milbank placed second with a score of 66.
In Class B, the Raiders girls tied for ninth place with a score of 24. The Chargers tied for 15th with a score of 18. Colman-Egan placed first with a score of 99, while Northwestern placed second with a score of 48. On the boys side, the Raiders placed 42nd with a score of 5, while the Chargers placed 45th with a score of 3. Chester Area took first place with a score of 86, while Ipswich placed second with a score 45.
Class B Meet
Lyman sophomore Skyler Volmer led all local Class B competitors by placing second in the girls high jump and 100 meter hurdles, third in the triple jump and seventh in the long jump. Senior TJ Moran placed fourth in the boys discus throw and tenth in the shot put.
Sully Buttes junior Lydia Hill led the Chargers by placing third in the girls shot put and discus throw. Senior Griffin Petersen placed sixth in the boys 800 meter run, while freshman Olivia Olson placed seventh in the girls 300 meter hurdles. Sophomore Stevie Wittler placed seventh in the girls 100 meter hurdles, while senior Jesse Schall placed ninth in the boys shot put. The team of Wittler, Olson, seventh grader Tahnie Yellowhawk and junior Courtnie Weinheimer placed seventh in the girls 4x100 meter relay.
Class A Meet
Senior Cormac Duffy led the Buffs by placid 12th in the boys triple jump and 19th in the long jump. Freshman Kaysen Magee placed 23rd in the girls 800 meter run.
Class AA Meet
Junior Maya Shorter led the Govs by placing second in the girls discus throw, sixth in the javelin throw and eighth in the shot put. Junior Hannah Lemieux placed third in the girls discus throw, while sophomore Jared Lutmer placed fourth in the boys 3200 meter run. Junior Jack Merkwan placed fourth in the boys 300 meter hurdles, while senior Canyon Jones tied for fifth in the boys pole vault. Senior Tucker Putzier placed fifth in the boys 200 meter dash and sixth in the 100 meter dash. Junior Danielle Beck tied for sixth in the girls high jump, while senior Aaron Campbell placed seventh in the boys javelin throw. Lastly, sophomore Reese Terwilliger placed seventh in the girls shot put.
