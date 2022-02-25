The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors, Stanley County Buffaloes, Lyman Raiders and Sully Buttes Chargers all had wrestlers competing in the first day of the State Wrestling Tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Thursday.
In the Class A boys ranks, the Govs sit in second place out of 32 teams after a first day score of 88.5. Brandon Valley is in first place with a score of 111.5. In Class boys, the Raiders are tied for 21st place out of 47 teams with a score of 17.0. Stanley County is 27th with a score of 13.0. Canton sits in first place with a score of 80.5. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes and Winner Area are tied for second place with a score of 66.0.
In the girls team ranks, the Govs are in first place out of 50 teams with a score of 75.0. Sully Buttes is tied for 16th place with a score of 16.0. Canton is in second place with a score of 57.0.
Individually, the Raiders are led by senior Shilo Mowry and junior Tance Wagner. Mowry will finish in the top eight at 138 pounds, while Wagner will place at 152 pounds. The Buffs are led by junior Chase Hanson, who will place in the top six at 120 pounds. Senior Levi Stover will place in the top eight at 170 pounds.
The Govs boys will have five wrestlers place in the top six in their weight class. Those wrestlers are Blake Judson (138 pounds), Hayden Shaffer (145 pounds), Deegan Houska (152 pounds), Chance Carda (182 pounds) and Joshua Rydberg (285 pounds). An additional five wrestlers will place in the top eight in their weight class. Those wrestlers are Alex Oedekoven (106 pounds), Nate Williams (126 pounds), Tristan Spencer (132 pounds), Lucas Chamberlin (170 pounds) and Gavin Stotts (195 pounds).
For the Govs girls, seven wrestlers will place in the top six in their weight class. Those wrestlers are Sydney Uhrig (106 pounds), Hattie Baldwin (126 pounds), Gianna Stangeland (132 pounds), Abbigail Lewis (142 pounds), Ireland Templeton (152 pounds), Marlee Shorter (190 pounds) and Ciara McFarling (285 pounds). Emalee Larson will place in the top eight at 170 pounds.
For the Chargers girls, Tahnie Yellowhawk leads the way by placing in the top six at 120 pounds. Cateri Yellowhawk will place in the top eight at 126 pounds, while Saige Heath will place in the top eight at 190 pounds.
The second individual day of the State Wrestling Tournament concluded on Friday night, but it was not finished by press time. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors will face the Harrisburg Tigers in the first round of the Class A State Dual Tournament on Saturday. Action in the Class A State Dual Tournament is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.
