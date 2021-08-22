The Lyman Raiders football team played the Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys in Presho on Friday night. The Raiders won 54-8.

The Raiders held a 14-8 lead in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 42-8 at halftime after scoring 28 points in the second quarter. The Raiders kept up the momentum with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to make it 54-8. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.

Raiders senior All-State running back Colton Collins was dominant in multiple facets of the game. He scored touchdowns on the ground and on the defensive end, getting an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter. Junior quarterback Teagan Gourneau told the Capital Journal that getting Collins involved was key to their win.

“Our front line played amazing,” Gourneau said. “Colton ran the ball really strong. That was our game plan going into it. We want to get Colton the ball.”

The Raiders (1-0) will have a bye week before playing the Sully Buttes Chargers (1-0) next Friday in Onida. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Chargers and Raiders, separated by less than 80 miles, have not played each other in football in quite some time. The Chargers defeated the Colome Cowboys 52-0 in Onida on Friday. Gourneau said they’ll prepare for the Chargers during their bye week.

“We’ve got to rest up first,” Gourneau said. “We’ll get back after it on Monday.”

Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Tags

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

Load comments