Raiders junior lineman Gunner Johnson provides a block on Lemmon's Tanner Miller while senior running back Colton Collins runs through the hole during a game in Presho on Friday. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Raiders junior lineman Gunner Johnson provides a block on Lemmon's Tanner Miller while senior running back Colton Collins runs through the hole during a game in Presho on Friday. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
The Lyman Raiders football team played the Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys in Presho on Friday night. The Raiders won 54-8.
The Raiders held a 14-8 lead in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 42-8 at halftime after scoring 28 points in the second quarter. The Raiders kept up the momentum with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to make it 54-8. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
Raiders senior All-State running back Colton Collins was dominant in multiple facets of the game. He scored touchdowns on the ground and on the defensive end, getting an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter. Junior quarterback Teagan Gourneau told the Capital Journal that getting Collins involved was key to their win.
“Our front line played amazing,” Gourneau said. “Colton ran the ball really strong. That was our game plan going into it. We want to get Colton the ball.”
The Raiders (1-0) will have a bye week before playing the Sully Buttes Chargers (1-0) next Friday in Onida. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Chargers and Raiders, separated by less than 80 miles, have not played each other in football in quite some time. The Chargers defeated the Colome Cowboys 52-0 in Onida on Friday. Gourneau said they’ll prepare for the Chargers during their bye week.
“We’ve got to rest up first,” Gourneau said. “We’ll get back after it on Monday.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.