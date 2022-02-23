It was cold and snowy outside, but the action inside Parkview Gymnasium was heating things up on Monday night. The Stanley County Buffaloes played the Lyman Raiders in a rivalry game for both teams. The Raiders won 65-57.
The Buffs led 13-11 after one quarter. They extended their lead to 30-25 at halftime. The Raiders roared back to tie the game at 40-40 entering the fourth quarter. They ended up outscoring the Buffs 25-17 in the fourth quarter thanks in part to strong shooting from outside the three-point line.
Raiders coach Cooper Garnos said the game was the type of battle you can expect in the Raiders/Buffaloes rivalry.
“These groups of kids, Stanley County seniors and our seniors, have been going at it since the fourth grade,” Garnos said. “It’s a friendly rivalry, but once you step across that line, it’s great competition. It could’ve been anybody’s basketball game. We could’ve made a couple more shots and a couple more stops. I really like Stanley County’s team. Max Foth does a superb job. Overall, it’s a good win for us.”
Buffs coach Max Foth said he thought his team played really well despite the loss.
“Lyman hit some timely shots at the end of the game that put them in control,” Foth said. “I thought we were in control for most of the game. It was a tough one to swallow, but they hit shots at the right times. You’ve got to tip your cap to them, and tell them ‘good job.’”
Senior center Toby Estes led the Raiders with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Estes has been battling an injury for most of the season.
“He played our first five games, then he missed five games due to injury,” Garnos said. “Now, we’re kinda on that home stretch. He’s not 100 percent, but he’s just so big and has that nice touch. What we’re trying to do is adapt to his changed game. He can still go. Toby’s one of our best shooters from the outside. He might take a few more outside shots now even though he’s 6-foot-7-inches tall.”
Senior guard Sam McClanahan added 16 points for the Raiders. Senior forward Colton Collins, senior guard Jacob Sazue and senior forward Isaac Thomas each had 10 points.
Senior guard Lathan Prince led the Buffs with 17 points. Senior guard Cormac Duffy added 15 points, while senior center Stran Scott had 11 points. Senior guard Gavin Irving had eight points.
The Buffs (13-6) will host the Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves (6-10) on Friday night at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CT. Foth said he’ll take some things positively from Monday’s game into Friday’s game, and further.
“You just look at all the good things we did tonight,” Foth said. “We did a really good job on defense for the most part. They went on a spurt there where they hit some shots. Good teams do that. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but we get another chance to go out there on Friday night to play a little bit better than we did tonight. We want to end our great regular season with a win and have some confidence going into the Region tournament.”
The Raiders (14-5) will host the White River Tigers (15-2) at the Lyman Gardens in Presho on Friday. Games are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Tigers defeated the Raiders 58-36 in the Jones County Invitational on Jan. 15, but the Raiders played that game without Estes. Garnos said White River is a super team.
“They have one of the best players in the state in Joe Sayler, but they’ve got a lot of pieces around him,” Garnos said. “They’re very smart, very skilled and have a high basketball IQ. They’re a really good team, but we’re always excited to play teams like them to see where we are. Regardless of the outcome, I hope we get a little bit better after we play them.”
