The Lyman Raiders football team hosted the Stanley County Buffaloes in the 9AA Playoffs on Thursday night at the football field in Presho. The Raiders came away with a 30-0 victory.
Neither team could get on the board in the first quarter. The Raiders wasted no time in the second quarter, as senior Colton Collins ran the ball in from 53 yards out on the first play. A two-point conversion pass from junior quarterback Teagan Gourneau to Collins made it 8-0. After Gourneau intercepted a pass from Stanley County quarterback Lathan Prince, Collins once again found the endzone, this time on a 28 yard scamper around the left side of the offensive line. Gourneau connected with Isaac Thomas on the two-point conversion attempt. The Raiders went into halftime up 16-0.
The second half started much like the first, as neither team found the endzone in the third quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, Collins ran the ball in from seven yards out to push the Raiders lead to 22-0. Senior Shilo Mowry put the finishing touches on the Raider victory by scoring from 31 yards out. A Collins two-point conversion run, and a Mowry interception on the Buffs’ final drive, sealed the deal for the Raiders.
Collins ended the game with 251 rushing yards on 36 carries and three touchdowns. Mowry had 47 rushing yards on five carries and one touchdown. Gourneau completed just three of nine passing attempts for 25 yards.
Thursday’s game was the final game in a Buffs football uniform for seniors Lathan Prince, Daysen Titze, Gavin Irving, Levi Stover, Evan Nordstrom, Andruw Fredricksen, Kaden Heezen and Stran Scott. The Buffs’ season ends with a 5-5 record.
The Raiders (8-1) will host Hank Kraft and the no. 5 ranked Timber Lake Panthers (8-1) in the Class 9AA Quarterfinals in Presho. A starting time for that game has yet to be announced.
