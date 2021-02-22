The Stanley County Buffaloes and Lyman Raiders wrestling teams each saw action at the Region 4B Wrestling Tournament at Parkview Gymnasium on Saturday. The Region Tournament is the only chance for wrestlers to qualify for the State B Wrestling Tournament on an individual basis. Wrestlers qualified for State if they placed in the top four in their weight class.
The Raiders placed third out of 14 teams with 120 team points, while the Buffs placed seventh with 81.5 team points. Philip Area convincingly won the Region title after finishing with 302 team points and having 10 of their wrestlers win their respective Region championship matches. The Custer Wildcats took second place with 196 team points.
Individually, the Raiders had five wrestlers qualify for State. Junior Shilo Mowry and sophomore Tance Wagner each placed third in their weight class. Freshman Rory McManus placed fourth at 152 pounds, while sophomore Gunner Johnson placed second at 182 pounds. Sophomore Demery Hood rounded out the Raiders by placing second at 285 pounds.
The Buffs had three wrestlers qualify for State. Sophomore Chase Hanson led the way by placing second at 113 pounds. Junior Levi Stover placed fourth at 160 pounds, while senior Dylan Endres placed third at 285 pounds. Senior Trey Frost ended his career with 100 victories.
The Buffs and Raiders will end their season at the Class B State Wrestling Tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. On top of their boys varsity individual pursuits, the Raiders will have two girls (Kennadee Shook and Tina Shields) compete in the State Girls Wrestling Tournament, while the Raiders’ boys varsity wrestling team will compete in the State Dual Tournament. All Class B action will take place in the Barnett Arena at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.
