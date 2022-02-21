The Lyman Raiders and Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling teams competed in the Region 4B Tournament at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. A total of 14 teams and 109 wrestlers competed in the tournament.
As a team, the Raiders placed third with a team score of 139.5. The Buffs placed ninth with a score of 59.0. Philip Area took home the title after getting a score of 269.0. Custer placed second with a score of 207.5.
Buffs coach Clayton Wahlstrom said his team competed well.
“We had a couple of tough breaks with our younger guys,” Wahlstrom said. “Overall, I thought we showed up today.”
Raiders coach Chad Johnson said Saturday was a big day for his team.
“The boys got after it, and they wrestled well,” Johnson said. “We had some key matchups, and we were able to win some of them.”
The Raiders had nine placewinners, including seven State qualifiers. Leading the way is Tance Wagner, who placed first at 152 pounds. Kellen Griffith placed second at 132 pounds, while Gunner Johnson placed second at 182 pounds. Louie Thiry placed second at 285 pounds, while Shilo Mowry placed third at 138 pound. Rory McManus placed third at 170 pounds, while Braydon Oldenkamp placed fourth at 120 pounds. Coach Johnson said that the seven wrestlers sent to State may be the most Lyman has ever sent.
“It feels good to see their hard work paying off, but we can’t be content to just qualify,” Johnson said. “We have some kids that have a shot to bring home a state placement if our draws are favorable and we take care of business.”
Saturday was the last matches in Parkview Gymnasium for seniors Levi Stover and Andruw Fredericksen. Wahlstrom said that Stover and Fredericksen mean a lot to the Buffs.
“They show our guys what to expect,” Wahlstrom said. “They help build my culture. I’m trying to change the culture here a little bit, and grow the numbers. They sure help. They mean the world to me and our program. I hope for the best of luck for them in their next adventure.”
The Buffs had four placewinners, including three State qualifiers. Chase Hanson led the way by placing third at 120 pounds. Colton Brady placed fourth at 145 pounds, while Levi Stover placed fourth at 170 pounds. With the three qualifiers, Wahlstrom thinks there can be three medals.
“I think we can get three medals, and possibly a State Championship or two,” Wahlstrom said. “I really do. We just gotta get back in the room, sharpen up and let it fly come Thursday and Friday.”
The Class B State Wrestling Tournament will run Thursday-Friday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Action on Thursday and Friday is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. CT. Saturday is Dual Tournament Day, with action starting at 11 a.m. CT. Johnson said that his Raiders are ready.
“Overall, I feel like we’re peaking at the right time,” Johnson said. “It could make for an exciting State Tournament. We need to stay hungry.”
