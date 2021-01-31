The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors hosted Wisconsin commit Matthew Mors and the Yankton Bucks at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday. The Bucks came away with a 61-52 victory.
The Bucks jumped out to a 13-6 lead after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 23-14. Mors outscored the Govs 15-14 in the first half. The Bucks kept up their momentum in the third quarter by taking a 45-30 lead into the final eight minutes. The Govs outscored the Bucks 22-16 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough.
The Bucks held a 44-40 advantage in shooting percentage from the field. They made eight three-point shots, while the Govs made just four. The Bucks held a 31-29 rebounding advantage. They made nine of 15 free throws, while the Govs made their lone two free throw attempts.
Mors led the Bucks with 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Senior guard/forward Aiden Feser had 12 points and five assists.
Sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz had 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Sophomore forward Jackson Edman had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
The no. 2 ranked Bucks (12-2) will next see action against the no. 4 ranked Harrisburg Tigers (9-2) at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. It will not get easier for the no. 13 ranked Govs (4-7). They will face the no. 3 ranked Mitchell Kernels (10-1) at the Corn Palace in Mitchell on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Kernels beat the Govs twice last season, including a 73-40 verdict in Mitchell.
