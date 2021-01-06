The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team took on the O’Gorman Knights at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday night. The tough Knights came away with a 58-21 victory.
The Knights jumped out to a 16-6 first quarter lead. They extended that lead to 24-9 at halftime. The Knights doubled their first half score in the third quarter alone. They led 48-19 after three quarters. They put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Govs 10-2 in the final quarter.
The Govs made seven of 35 total field goals, with five of those made field goals coming from long range. The Govs made two of six free throws. Conversely, the Knights made 24 of 60 shots from the field, with only four made threes out of 19 attempts. They made six of eight free throws. The Knights outrebounded the Govs 29-17, including 16-3 on the offensive glass. The Govs had 20 turnovers, while the Knights had 15 turnovers.
Sophomore guard Remington Price led the Govs with 11 points, including three made three point shots. Junior guard Layni Stevens and junior guard Hannah Sazue each had three points.
Senior guard Isabelle Moore led all scorers with 18 points. Junior forward Hannah Ronsiek had 10 points, while sophomore forward Bergen Reilly had eight points.
The no. 3 ranked Knights (4-1) will next see action against the no. 6 ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (3-2) in Sioux Falls on Thursday. That game is scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m. CT. The no. 10 ranked Govs (3-3) will have a busy weekend against the no. 11 seed Rapid City Stevens Raiders (3-3) on Friday, and the no. 9 ranked Rapid City Central Cobblers (4-2) on Saturday. Friday’s game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT, while Saturday’s game will start at 4 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.