The Oahe Hockey Association held their 2022 Awards Night at The Fieldhouse in Pierre on Thursday.
Oahe Hockey Association President Nathan Sanderson kicked off the night by giving some background on Oahe hockey.
“Oahe Hockey started in 1993, and was formally incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1995,” Sanderson said. “Since that time, thousands of skates have taken the ice as Capitals. They’ve been supported by their families, who’ve given hundreds of thousands of hours to the organization and its operations.”
Sanderson noted that many of the people that were on the original Oahe Hockey Association board are still involved today as grandparents and cheerleaders from the stands. Sanderson pointed out the contributions of Dave Nelson, who is approaching his 30th year of dedication to Oahe hockey.
Awards were handed out on all levels of Oahe hockey. Players could get a Happy Cap Award, which goes to players that have a positive attitude and love for the game of hockey. Blue Collar Caps are players that bring their best every day, while Count on Me Caps are players who are willing to do anything for the team. Most Improved Caps are players who put in the effort to be their best.
Learn to Skate players were born in 2017 or after. Happy Caps on this level are Cam Bernhard, Griffin Heckenlaible, Brecken Leif, Kathryn Marty, Simon Steele and Leo Suiter.
Mini-Mites players were born in 2015-16. Happy Caps on this level were Easton Brown, Tate Kirschenmann, Thomas Kotilnek, Millie Neddo, Bridget Tobin and Austin Van Houten. Mites players were born in 2013-14. Happy Caps on this level were Bennet Afdahl, Nathan Marty and Michael Peary.
Players on the Squirts level were born in 2011-12. Happy Caps on this level were Caden Blair, Greyson Gardner and Connor Peschong.
Pee Wee players were born in 2009-10. The Blue Collar Caps were Jim Neddo and Ian Schweitzer. Count on Me Caps were James Stolley and Jace Hand. Ethan Hamil and Elliot Bertsch were named Most Improved, while Kenley Boyer and Jett Krischenmann took home the Happy Caps Awards. The Pee Wee B team that won the State and League Championships were recognized with banners that will hang in the rafters at the Oahe Expo Center.
On the U14 Girls team, Micah Buffalo took home the Blue Collar Cap Award. Katie Reiss took home the Count on Me Cap Award, while Charlie Bowers was named Most Improved. The Happy Cap Award went to Sophia Peschong.
On the Bantam level, the Blue Collar Cap Award went to Ayden Behm. Noah Eaton was named Most Improved, while Cooper Beastrom took home the Happy Cap Award.
On the Girls Varsity level, the Blue Collar Cap Award went to Ashton Lee. Abigail Stewart-Fromm took home the Count on Me Cap Award, while Brylee Kafka was named Most Improved. Alyna Youngbluth took home the Happy Cap Award.
For the Boys Junior Varsity and Varsity levels, Colin Lee and Jaden Flor were named the Blue Collar Caps. Riley Pfeifer and Dre Berndt took home the Count on Me Cap Awards, while Barret Schweitzer and Corbin Beastrom were named Most Improved. The Happy Cap Awards went to Jayce Anderson and Andre Carbonneau.
The final two awards of the night were the Friends of Oahe Hockey Awards. The first award went to Gordy Woods, who has been a longtime rink maintenance director for the Capitals. Woods received tickets for life by virtue of receiving this award. The other Friend of Oahe Hockey Award went to KCCR Sports Director Jon Winkler, who called every hockey game for the Boys and Girls State Varsity Hockey Tournaments.
The night ended with Nick Marso giving an update on the Capitalize on the Future campaign. The fundraising goal for 2022 is $350,000. So far, the Oahe Hockey Association has raised $142,500. The money raised will go towards improving the Oahe Expo Center and the PAYSA Ice Rink to the level where games can be hosted at both venues. In 2021-22, the Oahe Expo Center hosted 136 games and three tournaments, seven Mites and Mini-Mites games and eight nights of Open Skate.
“It takes a lot of work and effort to make all of that happen in a facility with good ice, great food and a fun environment,” Sanderson said. “This year, Oahe Hockey members filled 2,308 volunteer spots to make it all come together.”
