The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team took on the Mitchell Kernels at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday night, while the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes took on the McLaughlin Mustangs in a Region 6A playoff match in Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre.

The Govs lost 3-2, while the Lady Buffs won 3-0. We will have more information on these stories soon. 

Tags

Load comments