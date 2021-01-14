As firefighters from multiple departments battled a major blaze north of Pierre in the area of the Oahe Dam late Thursday, they received word an apartment complex at 1300 Edgewater Drive was fully engulfed.
The apartment complex, as of Friday, appears to be a total loss.
Emergency officials scrambled to get to the scene, as residents evacuated. Neighbors dodged fire particles that swiftly blew through the air amid the strong winds.
