featured top story Pierre Fall softball starts season By Scott Millard scott.millard@capjournal.com scottm Author twitter Author email Sep 3, 2021 Sep 3, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week 1 of 82 Buy Now Pierre's Erin Leiferman delivers a pitch to an Edgerton batter during a game in Sioux Falls. For more photos, go to capjournal.com. photos by Kelly VanDeWiele Buy Now Pierre's Kayleigh Dueis hits the ball during a game in Sioux Falls. For more photos, go to capjournal.com. Kelly VanDeWiele Buy Now Pierre's Teyah Lewis prepares for play during a game in Sioux Falls. For more photos, go to capjournal.com. Kelly VanDeWiele Pierre's Jenna Bucholz runs down a fly ball during a game in Pierre. For more photos, go to capjournal.com. Todd Thompson Buy Now Pierre's Hannah Lemieux tags a runner out at second base on a throw by Khalan Smart during a game against the Vermillion Tanagers in Pierre. For more photos, go to capjournal.com. Todd Thompson Buy Now Pierre's Hannah Lemieux hits the ball to deep left field during a game in Pierre. For more photos, go to capjournal.com. Todd Thompson Buy Now Todd Thompson Buy Now Todd Thompson Buy Now Todd Thompson Buy Now Todd Thompson Buy Now Todd Thompson Buy Now Todd Thompson Buy Now Todd Thompson Buy Now Todd Thompson Buy Now Todd Thompson Buy Now Todd Thompson