The Pierre Fastpitch softball team celebrated the softball careers of seniors Kayleigh Dueis, Teyah Lewis and Wendy Sherwood at the Oahe Softball Complex in Pierre on Sept. 19.
After losing to Tea the previous weekend, Pierre had an opportunity to avenge their loss. Tea came out strong offensively in the first inning by scoring three runs. Pierre answered back with a run on their own when Kayleigh Dueis scored on a passed ball. Tea added another three runs to take a commanding 6-1 lead. Pierre did not break. They scored three runs on a triple by Maya Shorter. Tea added another run in the third inning before Pierre fired up its offense again. Pierre scored five runs to take a 9-7 lead. Pierre’s defense held strong the remainder of the game to win 9-7.
Emma Hall picked up the win on the mount. She allowed 10 hits, seven runs, four walks and three strikeouts. Pierre ended with a team total of 14 hits.
Against Baltic, Pierre went scoreless the first two innings. Baltic collected five runs in the second inning. Like they did in the previous game, Pierre answered with five runs of their own. Baltic held a 9-6 lead after five innings. Pierre found themselves in a do-or-die situation by needing to score before the clock ran out. They added five runs to go up by two runs. Pierre pitcher Erin Leiferman induced three flyouts in a row to end give Pierre an 11-9 victory.
Leiferman gave up 13 hits with four strikeouts and zero walks. Kara Weiss led Pierre offensively by batting 3-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored. Dueis went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Jenna Bucholz went 1-for -2 with an RBI, two runs scored and two walks.
The Pierre JV1 team defeated Madison 14-11, and Tea 9-8. The Tea game was won on a walkoff hit by Ashley Humphrey. The Pierre JV2 team dropped games to Marshall 8-1, and Yankton 9-7.
The Pierre JV teams participated in the State Tournament in Sioux Falls this on Sept. 24-26. The Pierre fastpitch team had its season ending double header in Vermillion on Sept. 26. They will compete in the State Tournament in Sioux Falls on Oct. 2-3.
