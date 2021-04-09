The Georgia Morse Middle School track and field team held a track meet at Hollister Field in Pierre on Thursday. Multiple schools were scheduled to compete in the track meet, including Stanley County and Wakpala. Here are a few photos from that event shot by our own Elise Wines. A full gallery from the track meet can be found at capjournal.com.
Pierre holds middle school track meet
scottm
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
UPDATED: Police say apartment shooting likely accidental
-
T.F. Riggs High School’s 2020-2021 3rd Quarter Honor Rolls
-
Want to buy a house? Act fast or be prepared to wait
-
Texas doctor's false claims on COVID vaccines
-
Hughes County Land transfers for March 22-26
-
Hughes County OKs resolution declaring itself 2nd Amendment sanctuary
-
Hughes County passes resolution to become Second Amendment sanctuary
-
Hughes County Court Reports for March 22-April 3
-
Stanley County Land Transfers for March 2-30
-
Celebrate the Resurrection everyday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.