The Sully Buttes Chargers, Stanley County Buffaloes and Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competed in the Capitol City Qualifier in Pierre on Tuesday.
According to stats recorded on athletic.net, the Govs had 90 personal bests, while the Buffs had 42 personal bests. The Chargers rounded out the field with 12 personal bests. Buffs coach Matthew Van Zee told the Capital Journal that it was a beautiful day for a track meet.
“With so many weather cancellations this year, we’re still trying to finalize some of our relays and events,” Van Zee said. “We did have a particularly good day with the throws. Nearly everyone set a new personal record in the shot, discus and javelin.”
The Govs had 16 athletes place first in events, including four athletes on a relay team. On the girls side, freshman Kali Ringstmeyer placed first in the 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash, while senior Addison Cumbow placed first in the 100 meter hurdles. Junior Maya SHorter placed first in the javelin throw, ahile senior Marissa Mathews placed first in the pole vault. Sophomores Aleise Christopherson and Makayla Sherwood placed first in the long jump and triple jump, respectively.
On the boys side, junior Landon Bertram placed first in the boys 100 meter dash. Junior Jack Merkwan placed first in the 110 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles, while senior Blake Wagner placed first in the discus throw. Sophomore Matthew Coverdale placed first in the javelin throw, while freshman Andrew Campea placed first in the high jump. Sophomore Brock Moser placed first in the pole vault. The team of freshman Trevor Rounds, sophomore Tayshaun Agard, sophomore Jett Zabel and sophomore Brayden Houlette placed first in the 4x400 meter relay.
The Chargers had three athletes place first in events. Sophomore Stevie Wittler placed first in the girls 300 meter hurdles. Junior Lydia Hill placed first in the girls shot put and discus throw, while senior Jesse Schall placed first in the boys shot put. Full results from Tuesday can be found on athletic.net via the SDHSAA website.
The Govs will next see action next Thursday at the Huron Invitational at Tiger Stadium. The pole vault is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT, with field events to follow at 3:30 p.m. CT, and running events at 4:30 p.m. CT.
The Buffs will compete in the Lezlie Blasius Memorial Meet in Kimball on Friday. Events are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT. Van Zee said the goal for his team right now is improvement.
“At this point, we are trying to keep everyone healthy and sharpen up some of the little things like blocks and handoffs,” Van Zee said. “We are looking good. With Regions just a week away, we will make our final push for the times we are looking for.”
The Chargers will compete in the Central South Dakota Conference Meet in Gettysburg on Saturday. Events are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
