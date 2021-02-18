The Pierre Swim Team hosted the 2021 Capital City Qualifier at the Oahe Family YMCA in Pierre on Feb. 6-7. They had 81 swimmers competing, with 24 swimmers placing first in their events.
13 girls from the Pierre Swim Team placed first in their events. Those swimmers are Aubrey Chamberlain, Ava Lowrance, Amara Dell, Aliya Erickson, Charlotte Hull, Katelynn Axtell, Morgan Lisburg, Emma Reitzel, Kourtney Walti, Ella Ward-Zeller, Katelyn Harris, Seneca Hertel and Morgan Nelson.
11 boys from the Pierre Swim Team placed first in their events. Those swimmers are Porter Thorpe, Abram Doll, Benjamin Murphy, Finley Ellwein, Trey Linn, Jagger Gardner, Gunner Jones, Trevor Rounds, Mason Ward-Zeller, Mason Dell and Canyon Jones.
The Pierre Swim Team competed in Watertown this past weekend. The Capital Journal will update the readers on how they did in Watertown once we receive results.
