The Pierre Swim Team hosted the Pierre Invitational Swim Meet on Nov. 4-6 at the Oahe Family YMCA Aquatic Center in Pierre. A total of 11 teams and 223 swimmers participated in the event, including 87 swimmers from Pierre.

Female highlights for Pierre include Kathryn Marty, who placed first in three events in the girls 6 and under division. In the girls 13-14 division, Sorrine Ekle placed first in the 1650 freestyle, while Charlie Hull placed first in the 100 and 500 freestyle. Michelle Weiss placed first in five events in the girls 15-16 division. In the girls 17-18 division, Kendra Rounds placed first in the 1650 freestyle, while Ellie Simpson placed first in the 200 breaststroke. Ella Ward-Zeller placed first in five events.

Male highlights for Pierre include Nolan Heasley, who placed first in the 25 backstroke in the boys 6 and under division. Finley Ellwein placed first in six events in the boys 9-10 division, while Jagger Gardner placed first in the 500 freestyle in the boys 11-12 division. Mason Ward-Zeller placed first in eight events in the boys 13-14 division. In the boys 15-16 division, Mason Dell placed first in six races, while Kelan Harris placed first in the 100 backstroke. In the boys 17-18 division, Canyon Jones placed first in 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 100 individual medley.

The Pierre Swim Team will next see action on Nov. 20-21 in Spearfish.

