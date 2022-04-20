The Pierre T.F. Riggs track and field team competed at the Track-O-Rama Meet at O’Harra Stadium in Rapid City on Tuesday. A total of 21 boys teams and 25 girls teams participated in the meet.
The Govs boys team placed second with a team score of 80.5. Sheridan placed first with a score of 131.5, while Thunder Basin placed third with a score of 69. The Govs girls team placed seventh with a score of 51. Spearfish placed first with a score of 118, while Thunder Basin placed second with a score of 104.5.
Tuesday’s meet was the first meet for the Govs in 11 days. Govs coach Greg Starr told the Capital Journal that the meet went well.
“The athletes were excited to compete,” Starr said. “They have been working hard. It’s nice to see their efforts pay off with personal records.”
The meet was met with the usual unpredictable South Dakota weather. The temperatures in the morning were cold, as athletes were found with sweatpants, sweatshirts and blankets. As the day went on, the temperatures got warmer, which caused the sweats to be exchanged for shorts and tank tops. Starr said the weather was not a factor for his team.
“The athletes did a great job of warming up and staying active,” Starr said.
Individually, the Govs girls were led by sophomore Aleise Christopherson, who placed second in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump. Senior Addison Cumbow placed second in the 100 meter hurdles, while junior Maya Shorter placed third in the discus throw. The team of Dani Ringstmeyer, Ryann Barry, Aleise Christopherson and Nevaeh Baade placed third in the 4x200 meter relay.
The Govs boys were led by junior Jack Merkwan, who placed first in the 300 meter hurdles and third in the 110 meter hurdles. Sophomore Jared Lutmer placed second in the 3200 meter run. Senior Aaron Campbell placed first in the javelin throw. The team of Caden Thompson, Landon Bertram, Josh Strand and Jared Lutmer placed first in the sprint medley relay.
The Govs will next see action at the Charger Invite at the Sully Buttes Athletic Complex in Onida on Thursday. Starting time is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. They will host the Pierre American Legion Relays at Hollister Field in Pierre on Friday. Starting time is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. CT. Starr said both meets will be full of great competition.
“We hope our athletes will continue to improve their performances,” Starr said. “We are getting to the last month of the season. Every opportunity to improve counts with the ESD and State Meets approaching.”
