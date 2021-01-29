Pierre Volunteer Fire Department officials quickly extinguished a blaze of unknown origin in a tree located in Steamboat Park around 6 p.m. Friday.
Initially, a passerby called to alert emergency officials about the fire, prompting a pair of city police officers to respond. Soon thereafter, fire crews arrived to douse the blaze.
Crews on scene late Friday had yet to determine a cause for the fire.
