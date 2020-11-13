The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team saw their season come to an end on Thursday night. They lost 3-1 to the Brandon Valley Lynx in Brandon in a Class AA SoDak16 match. Set scores were 25-17, 16-25, 25-22 and 25-15.
The Govs had 46 kills, seven blocks, eight aces, five service errors and 31 hitting errors. Senior Raegan Wiebe led the way with 11 kills. Freshman Reese Terwilliger and sophomore Ayvrie Kaiser each had ten kills.
The Lynx had 42 kills, five blocks, eight aces, four service errors and 13 hitting errors. Senior Brooklyn Grage led the Lynx with 13 kills. Junior Kazi Ellingson had nine kills and two blocks.
The Govs end their season with a 7-13 record. They have six seniors graduating from the team. Those seniors are Miah Kienholz, Raegan Wiebe, Kayli Severyn, Morkeia Mutchelknaus, Kenzie Gronlund and Austyn Wiebe. The no. 6 ranked Lynx (18-7) will advance to next week’s Class AA State Volleyball Tournament, where they will play the no. 3 ranked Huron Tigers (16-4) in the first round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.