The Pierre Wildcats took home the silver medal in softball at the State Tournament in Sioux Falls. Pictured are: (front, l to r) coach Jody Carter-Clarambeau, coach Karla Miles, Jessica Weitschat, Charlene Pfifer, Colton Miles, Jason Steely, coach Tarrah McLaughlin-Peterson, volunteer Shandi McFarling, coach Shandi Walsqorth; (back, l to r) Jonathan Weitschat, Anthony Steely, Chad Steely, volunteer Evan McFarling. Missing from photo are Jacob Wheeler, Grady Theobald and Marcus Mancuso.
The team of Jeff and David Gascoigne won the gold medal at the State Bocce Tournament in Sioux Falls. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Pierre's Charlene Pfifer took home the silver medal at the State Bocce Tournament in Sioux Falls. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Pierre's John Hodges and Ray Goldstein took home the bronze medal at the State Bocce Tournament. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Noah and Troy Anderson-Collins took home fourth place at the State Bocce Tournament in Sioux Falls. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Pierre's Caty Clement and Sammy Voegele placed fourth in the State Bocce Tournament in Sioux Falls. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Pierre's Jacob Wheeler comes into the dugout at the State Softball Tournament in Sioux Falls. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Pierre's Marcus Mancuso competes in the State Softball Tournament in Sioux Falls. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Pierre's Grady Theobald competes in the State Softball Tournament in Sioux Falls. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
The Pierre Wildcats Special Olympics team competed in the State Fall Classic at Sherman Park and the Special Olympics South Dakota Campus in Sioux Falls this past weekend. Action was held in softball and bocce.
The Wildcats placed second in softball. In the bocce ranks, Jeff and David Gascoigne placed first, while Charlene Pfifer took home the silver medal. John Hodges and Ray Goldstein took home the bronze medal. The teams of Caty Clement and Sammy Voegele, as well as the team of Noah and Troy Anderson-Collins placed fourth.
The Wildcats will now turn their attention to bowling. The State Bowling Tournaments will be held in November.
