The Pierre Wildcats Special Olympics team competed in the State Fall Classic at Sherman Park and the Special Olympics South Dakota Campus in Sioux Falls this past weekend. Action was held in softball and bocce.

The Wildcats placed second in softball. In the bocce ranks, Jeff and David Gascoigne placed first, while Charlene Pfifer took home the silver medal. John Hodges and Ray Goldstein took home the bronze medal. The teams of Caty Clement and Sammy Voegele, as well as the team of Noah and Troy Anderson-Collins placed fourth.

The Wildcats will now turn their attention to bowling. The State Bowling Tournaments will be held in November.

