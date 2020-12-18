The Pierre T.F. Riggs wrestling team competed in their first home dual of the season on Thursday night. They defeated the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles 64-12 at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre.
Thursday’s dual started at 220 pounds. Senior Regan Bollweg got the winning started by defeating Landon Merkel by pinfall. Other Pierre wrestlers who won via pinfall include senior Preston Taylor, junior Nate Williams, freshman Tristan Spencer, senior Kahlor Hindman, senior Tyson Johnson and sophomore Deegan Houska. Junior Hayden Shaffer defeated Aberdeen’s Brayden Steuck by technical fall, 15-0, while senior Daniel Tafoya defeated Aberdeen’s Ayden Gisi by technical fall, 17-2. Sophomore Gavin Stotts defeated Aberdeen’s Dylan Schaunaman by 8-3 decision, while junior Noah Williams defeated Mason Schrempp by sudden victory in overtime.
There were four girls varsity matches, with all four matches won by pinfall. Govs wrestlers who won via pinfall include sophomores Gianna Stangeland, Hattie Baldwin and Marlee Shorter.
There were several more girls wrestling matches and junior varsity matches that took place before the varsity dual began. Pierre competed against Aberdeen Central and Iroquois/Doland in these matches. Winning male wrestlers for Pierre include Ethan Martinmaas, Brock Moser, Kylen Horsley and Austin Foley. Winning female wrestlers for Pierre include Mary Chessmore, Ciara McFarling and Abbigail Lewis.
The Govs wrestlers will next see action on Saturday at the Sioux Falls Washington Invitational in Sioux Falls. Action is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT, The junior varsity wrestlers will compete on Saturday in Lemmon, Action is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.