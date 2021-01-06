The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team hosted the rival Highmore-Harrold Pirates at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Tuesday. The Pirates came away with a 59-56 victory.
Both teams were tied 12-12 after the first quarter. The Pirates took a 24-21 lead at halftime. The Buffs fought back in the third quarter, but a buzzer beating three point shot by the Pirates tied the game at 44-44. The Pirates held a slim 57-56 lead with 6.9 seconds left in the game. With a chance to tie and win, Buffs senior Nathan Cook was not able to make either of his two free throws. The Pirates gained the rebound, and made both of their free throws. A potential game tying three by Lathan Prince was no good, and the Pirates came away with a win.
The game was decided on a couple of different statistical levels. The Pirates made five of 21 three point attempts, while the Buffs made one of 10. The Buffs made 11 of 21 free throws, while the Pirates made 12 of 20. The Buffs had 23 turnovers, while the Pirates had 17 turnovers.
Senior forward Remington Paynter led the Pirates with 14 points. Junior guard Peyton McDonnell had 13 points, while junior guard Carter Lamont had nine points.
Cook led the Buffs and all scorers with 17 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Prince added 13 points, while junior forward Cormac Duffy had seven points.
The Pirates (4-1) will next see action against the Sully Buttes Chargers (1-4) in Highmore on Thursday. Games are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Buffs (3-3) will have a lengthy break before taking on the Bennett County Warriors (0-4) in the second game of the Jones County Invitational in Murdo next Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.