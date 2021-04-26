The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors spring baseball team hosted the Brookings Bobcats in their first doubleheader of the season at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Friday night. The Govs were able to win both games.
The first game saw the Bobcats get on the board first in the top of the sixth inning when Henry Hammerich scored on a Cole Mablum single. The Govs responded in the bottom of the sixth inning when Maguire Raske and Andy Gordon scored on a Jayden Wiebe double. That was the runs the Govs needed to ensure a 2-1 victory.
Lincoln Kienholz earned the victory on the mound for the Govs. Kienholz surrendered one run on three hits over six innings, striking out ten. Isaac Polak recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Josh Deuhe took the loss on the hill for the Bobcats. He allowed four hits and two runs over six innings, striking out six.
The second game was scoreless going into the bottom of the seventh inning. With two outs, Pierre’s Bennett Dean connected on a pitch to plate Jake Mayer for a walk-off 1-0 victory.
Dean was credited with the victory for the Govs. He lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out one and walking one.
Kyle Bauer took the loss for the Bobcats. He surrendered one run on six hits over seven and two-thirds innings, striking out four.
With the two victories, the Govs improve their record to 10-2. The Govs will play four games this coming weekend at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls. They will play the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (10-8) on Friday, with games starting at 5 p.m. CT. The Govs will play the Yankton Bucks (2-9) and O’Gorman Knights (6-7) on Saturday, with games starting at 3 p.m. CT.
