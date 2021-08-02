The Pierre Post 8 14U baseball team competed in the State A 14U Baseball Tournament in Vermillion and Yankton this past weekend. The team went 2-1.
The first game of the weekend saw Post 8 play the Harrisburg Tigers. Carson Stoeser scored the first run for Post 8 in the top of the third inning. The Tigers tied the game up in the seventh inning when Gabe Long scored on a bases loaded walk, which sent the game into extra innings. Post 8 broke the tie when Dawson Getz and Carson Stoeser scored on a Noah Boschee error to win 3-1.
Saturday’s first game of the day saw Sioux Falls East defeat Post 8 11-9. Dawson Getz and George Stalley led Post 8 with three hits, while Charlie Simpson had three RBIs. The loss meant Post 8 was eliminated from championship contention.
The final game of the weekend for Post 8 saw them play Renner. Post 8 jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Renner added three runs in the next two innings to break into the Post 8 lead. Post 8 added another run in the top of the fourth inning when Lincoln Houska scored on a Ridge Leimbach single. Renner’s comeback efforts fell just short. Post 8 ended their season with a 7-6 victory.
Leimbach led Post 8 with two hits, while EJ Boutchee and Jacob Leiferman each had two RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.