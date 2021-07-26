The Pierre Post 8 Junior Legion baseball team played in the State Junior Legion Baseball Tournament at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. Post 8 went 1-2 in their three games.
Friday night saw Post 8 play Sioux Falls West Post 15. Post 8 held a 3-1 lead going into the fifth inning. Sioux Falls West tied things up with a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Post 8 put the finishing touches on the game when Cade Kaiser came across to score on a wild pitch to give Post 8 a 4-3 victory.
Kaiser led Post 8 with two hits. Kaiser and Matthew Brewer each had one run batted in. Sioux Falls West was led by Keegan Johnston, Logan Riddle and Ryan Rysavy, who each had one hit. Rysavy had two RBIs.
Jackson Edman was the winning pitcher for Post 8. He surrendered zero runs on zero hits over one inning, striking out one and walking zero.
Jacob Mongar took the loss for Sioux Falls West. He surrendered one run on zero hits over two and two-thirds innings, striking out five.
Saturday night’s game saw Post 8 play the Rapid City Post 22 Expos. The game was tied 2-2 after two innings. The Expos went on a run not long after. They scored three runs in the third inning, and four runs in the fourth inning to give themselves a 9-2 lead. Post 8 added a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to put a dent in the Expos’ lead. The Expos scored four runs in the sixth inning, and won the game 13-4.
Spencer Easland and Deegan Houska led Post 8 with two hits. Easland, Kaiser and Brecken Krueger each had one RBI. Mars Sailor led the Expos with two hits, while Alex Dietrich had three RBIs.
Jadon Moreno pitched the Expos to victory. He lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out four.
Jackson Edman took the loss for Post 8. He lasted three innings, allowing four hits and nine runs while striking out one.
Sunday afternoon’s game saw Post 8 play Aberdeen Post 24. Aberdeen scored at least two runs in the first two innings, with the second inning being their strongest. Post 8 got on the board in the third inning when Deegan Houska scored on a Brecken Krueger single. Aberdeen’s final run came in the fifth inning when Andrew Richardson scored on a Grayson Hunsley error. Aberdeen won 9-1.
Krueger and Jonathan Lyons each led Post 8 with one hit, while Krueger had one RBI. Carter Dingman led Aberdeen with three hits and two RBIs.
Parker Lemer took the win for Aberdeen. He allowed two hits and one run over seven innings, striking out three and walking one.
Jonathan Lyons took the loss for Post 8. He went six innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and striking out one.
With the loss to Aberdeen, the season is over for the Post 8 Junior Legion.
To see Full Scoring Summaries for Post 8 Junior Legion at State Tournament, go to capjournal.com.
