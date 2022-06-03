The Pierre Post 8 Junior Legion hosted the Watertown Post 17 Junior Legion in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Thursday. Watertown won both games, with the first game being a ten run rule game.
Game one saw Watertown win 15-2. Post 8 scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning off singles by Matthew Coverdale and Nolan Peterson. Watertown’s biggest inning was the fifth inning. They scored ten runs in the top of the fifth. Three of those runs came on passed balls. One run came on a bases loaded walk. Treyton Himmerich had two singles nad three RBIs in just the fifth inning. Other RBIs in the fifth inning came from Justin Remmers, Carter Beynon and Mitch Olson.
Spencer Wientjes earned the victory on the mound for Watertown. He allowed two runs on two hits in five innings, striking out eight and walking two.
Hudson Allen took the game one loss. He surrendered five runs on one hit in two and one-third innings, striking out three and walking eight.
Game two was an offensive slugfest that was won by Watertown, 19-6. Watertown held a 5-4 lead after the first inning. Post 8 runs came via a two-RBI triple by Matthew Brewer, a fielder’s choice and a Keenan Scott single. Four Watertown runs in the top of the second inning were answered by one for Post 8. Both teams added runs in the fourth inning. Watertown was up 13-6 going into the seventh inning. They tacked on six runs in the top of the seventh to close out the game.
Talan Jurgens was the winning pitcher for Watertown. He allowed two runs on three hits in four innings, striking out four and walking two.
Broch Zeeb was credited with the loss for Post 8. He surrendered 11 runs on seven hits in four innings, striking out five and walking five.
Post 8 assistant coach Aaron Booth said he didn’t feel good about how Thursday’s games went.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff to work on,” Booth said. “We haven’t had a lot of prior practices, so we’ve just got to get to work on the ones that we do have.”
The Post 8 Junior Legion team (0-4) will host two teams from the Rapid City Post 22 program of teams. They will play the Post 22 Bullets on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. Post 8 ends the week with a game against the Post 22 Expos on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for noon. Booth said he’ll take a wait-and-see approach.
“Right now, I’m not feeling good heading into those games,” Booth said. “We’ll see how practice is tomorrow. We plan on fixing a lot of things.”
