The Pierre Post 8 baseball team hosted Huron Post 7 at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Wednesday. Post 8 was able to win both games.
Game one saw Post 8 jump out to a 1-0 lead when Lincoln Kienholz scored on a Jayden Wiebe groundout. They added a second run in the bottom of the second inning when Isaac Polak scored on a Mason Davis error. That was all the scoring that was done in that game. Post 8 came away with a 2-0 victory.
Kienholz was the winning pitcher for Post 8. He allowed zero runs on one hit in seven innings, striking out six and walking three.
Johnny Hernandez took the loss for Huron Post 7. He allowed two runs on eight hits in six innings, walking four and striking out five.
Game two saw Post 8 jump out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. They added a sixth run in the second inning when Elliot Leif came across to score. They put the finishing touches on their victory by scoring seven more runs in the fourth inning. Post 8 ended up winning 13-0 in five innings.
Jack Van Camp earned the victory on the mound for Post 8. He allowed zero runs on one hit in five innings, striking out nine and walking two.
Dawsyn Rogers took the loss for Huron Post 7. He allowed nine runs on six hits in three innings, walking five.
Post 8 (15-9) will next see action at the Minot Tournament in Minot. They are scheduled to play Watertown Post 121, the Minot Vistas and the Mandan Chiefs in pool play.
