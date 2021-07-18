The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team hosted Yankton Post 12 in a best-of-three playoff series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre this past weekend.
Game one on Friday night saw Post 8 win 10-0. Post 8 jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second inning, with a highlight being a two-run home run by first baseman Bennett Dean. They added two more runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to clinch the win via the mercy rule.
Lincoln Kienholz, Jayden Wiebe and Dean each led Post 8 with two hits, while Dean had four runs batted in. Cody Oswald and Landon Loecker each had one hit for Yankton.
Jack Van Camp earned the win for Post 8. He went six innings, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out six.
Connor Teichroew took the loss for Yankton. He went four innings, allowing eight runs on six hits and striking out one.
Before Friday’s game, BankWest’s Charles Burke III was honored as a Hometown Hero by Post 8’s Brian White and Rob Coverdale.
Game two on Saturday afternoon saw Post 8 and Yankton end the second inning in a 2-2 tie. Post 8 gained momentum by adding four runs in the fourth inning, and two runs in the fifth inning to take an 8-2 lead. Yankton got another run on the board in the sixth inning, but that was all they would muster. Post 8 put the exclamation mark on the game with six runs in the seventh inning to clinch a 14-3 victory.
Kienholz had five hits to lead Post 8, while Andy Gordon had four RBIs. Four Yankton players had one hit each, while Joe Gokie, Rugby Ryken and Dylan Prouty each had one RBI.
Maguire Raske was credited with the victory for Post 8. He lasted four innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out seven.
Drew Ryken took the loss for Yankton. He lasted four innings, allowing nine hits and six runs while striking out three and walking one.
Yankton ends their season with a 17-24 record. Post 8 will see action in the Class A State Tournament this coming weekend in Brandon Valley. Post 8 (24-17, no. 5 seed) will play the no. 4 seed Renner Royals on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.