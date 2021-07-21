The Pierre Post 8 16U baseball team hosted Watertown in a doubleheader at Kelley Field in Pierre on Tuesday afternoon. They were unable to win either game.
Game one saw Watertown win 8-1 in six innings. Watertown took advantage of several Post 8 errors early in the game. They scored three runs in the first inning, with two of those runs coming from a passed ball and a Post 8 error. Watertown added five more runs in the second inning, with four of those five runs coming on two Post 8 errors. Post 8 was able to score a run in the first inning on a double by pitcher Connor Bruce, but that was all the scoring the team would muster.
Hudson Allen and Tate Nesladek led Post 8 with two hits, while Connor Bruce added one run batted in. Bruce also allowed eight hits and eight runs on the mound while striking out four and walking one.
In game two, Post 8 gained a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Miles Doyle scored on a Hudson Allen single. Watertown tied things up in the seventh inning when Derek Hanson scored on a fielder’s choice. They scored the game-winning run when Justin Remmers scored on a Lucas Miller balk. Post 8 was unable to get any runs in the final frame. Watertown took game two via a 2-1 score.
Hudson Allen and Lucas Miller each had one hit in the loss to lead Post 8. Miles Doyle led Post 8 on the mound. He allowed two runs on five hits in six and two-thirds innings, striking out five and walking four.
The Post 8 16U team (9-27-2) will wrap up their regular season this weekend. They will play the Sioux Falls 15s on Friday at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. Post 8 will end the season with a doubleheader against Sioux Falls West at Kelley Field in Pierre on Sunday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. Post 8 is 1-6 against these two teams, with the lone victory coming over the Sioux Falls 15s at Kelley Field on June 29.
