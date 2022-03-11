Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Western Great Plains All-Conference Boys and Girls Basketball Teams were announced on Wednesday. Players could be placed on the First Team, Second Team or Third Team. Awards were also given for Conference MVP and Conference Coach of the Year.

Two Lyman Raiders girls were named to the WGPC All-Conference Girls Basketball Team. Sophomore Skyler Volmer was named to the First Team, while eighth grader Mak Scott was named to the Third Team. Former Raider and current White River senior Maleighya Estes was named the Conference MVP. Wall coach John Hess was named the Conference Girls Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to an 18-2 regular season record and a slot in the Class B State Girls Basketball Tournament.

Three Raiders boys were named to the WGPC All-Conference Boys Basketball Team. Lyman seniors Sam McClanahan, Colton Collins and Toby Estes were named to the Second Team. White River junior Joe Sayler was named Conference MVP. Philip coach Jana Jones was named the Conference Boys Coach of the Year after leading the Scotties to a 14-6 regular season record.

The Raiders boys ended their season this week with a 16-7 overall record and a Class B SoDak16 appearance. The Raiders girls ended their season with a 7-15 record, which was a five-game improvement over last season.

Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Tags

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

Load comments