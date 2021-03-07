The Lyman Raiders faced the Kadoka Kougars in the Region 7B Tournament at the Lyman Gardens on Friday night. The Raiders came away with a 58-46 victory.
The Raiders held a 16-13 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 37-22 at halftime, and 46-29 after three quarters. The Kougars outscored the Raiders 17-12 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to earn the victory.
Junior forward Stockton McClanahan led the Raiders with 16 points. Junior center Toby Estes had 15 points, while senior forward Cruz Garnos had 11 points. No statistics were provided for the Kougars to the Capital Journal.
The Raiders (18-4) are the no. 6 seed in the Class B SoDak16. They will face the no. 11 seed Faith Longhorns (17-5) in Philip on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. The Raiders defeated the Longhorns 49-39 on Jan. 21 in Presho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.