The Lyman Raiders faced the Kadoka Kougars in the Region 7B Tournament at the Lyman Gardens on Friday night. The Raiders came away with a 58-46 victory.

The Raiders held a 16-13 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 37-22 at halftime, and 46-29 after three quarters. The Kougars outscored the Raiders 17-12 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to earn the victory.

Junior forward Stockton McClanahan led the Raiders with 16 points. Junior center Toby Estes had 15 points, while senior forward Cruz Garnos had 11 points. No statistics were provided for the Kougars to the Capital Journal.

The Raiders (18-4) are the no. 6 seed in the Class B SoDak16. They will face the no. 11 seed Faith Longhorns (17-5) in Philip on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. The Raiders defeated the Longhorns 49-39 on Jan. 21 in Presho.

