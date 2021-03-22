The Lyman Raiders boys basketball team faced the Canistota Hawks in the seventh place game at the Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament on Saturday morning. The Hawks came away with a 59-44 victory.
The Hawks jumped out to a 10-8 lead. The Raiders clawed back to make it 28-28 at halftime. The Hawks responded by gaining a 39-38 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Hawks put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Raiders 20-6 in the fourth quarter.
The Hawks out shot the Raiders in all three shooting categories. The most prominent statistic was the free throw shooting and rebounding numbers. The Hawks made 20 of 27 free throws, while the Raiders made 11 of 21 free throws. The Hawks held a 43-33 rebounding advantage, including a 14-7 edge on the offensive glass.
Senior guard Tyce Ortman led the Hawks with 19 points. Senior forward Chase Merrill had 14 points, while senior center Cole Papendick had nine points and 12 rebounds.
Junior center Toby Estes had 13 points and junior guard Sam McClanahan each led the Raiders with 13 points. Estes also led the team with seven rebounds. Senior forward Cruz Garnos had eight points.
The Raiders end their season with a 19-7 record. Seniors who saw their final action on Saturday include Tyson Floyd, Ashton Karns, Declan Cleveland, Cruz Garnos and McCall Garnos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.