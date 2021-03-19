The Lyman Raiders played the Lower Brule Sioux in the consolation semifinals of the Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen on Friday afternoon. The Sioux came away with a 51-36 victory.
The Sioux led 15-11 after the first period. They extended their lead to 27-21 at halftime, and 47-31 after three quarters. The Raiders outscored the Sioux 5-4 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to move on to the consolation championship.
The Sioux outshot the Raiders in all three shooting categories. The Raiders held a slight 34-33 rebounding advantage. The Raiders had 16 turnovers, while the Sioux had 10 turnovers. The Sioux took advantage of those turnovers by having 10 points off turnovers.
Junior forward Keshaume Thigh led the Sioux with 17 points. Senior forward Shane Grey Owl and sophomore guard Gavin Thigh each had 11 points. Sophomore guard Brian LaRoche Jr added seven points.
Junior center Toby Estes had 10 points to lead the Raiders. Junior guard Sam McClanahan had nine points, while junior forward Stockton McClanahan had eight points. Senior forward Cruz Garnos had five points despite foul trouble throughout most of the game.
The Raiders (19-6) will play the loser of Canistota/White River in the seventh place game on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for noon. The Canistota/White River game had not been completed as of the time of this writing. The winner of that game will play the Sioux in the consolation championship at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.
