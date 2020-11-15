The Central South Dakota Skating Club hosted the “Expressions of Emotions” on Ice event at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre on Nov. 14.

The club had 32 skaters perform on Saturday. Some skaters performed in groups, with a few duets and solos. Admission to Saturday’s event was a freewill donation. There was also a silent auction. Donations to the Pierre Area Referral Service food pantry were also accepted. The CSDSC skaters sang the National Anthem before the event. The event was divided up into two halves, and is available for viewing on YouTube.

Tags

Load comments