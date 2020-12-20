The Stanley County Buffaloes gymnastics team hosted a triangular at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday against Hot Springs and Wall/Kadoka/Philip.

The Buffs finished in third placed with a score of 98.750. Hot Springs won the Stanley County Triangular with a score of 128.850, while Wall/Kadoka/Philip placed second with a score of 117.950.

Seventh grader Mickey Hallock led the Buffs with a seventh place finish in the All-Around. She earned a score of 26.100. Sophomore Keeley Rothschadl placed tenth with a score of 24.700, while sophomore Aleeyah Schilling placed 11th with a score of 24.100. Eighth grader Raegan Taylor rounded out the Buffs with a score of 23.850.

The next time the Buffs gymnastics team will see action will be on Jan. 2, when they compete in Hot Springs. A time for that competition has yet to be announced.

