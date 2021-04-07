Stanley County senior Nathan Cook signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Dakota State University in Madison in a signing ceremony at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Wednesday.
Cook was an All-Big Dakota Conference nominee for basketball this past winter. On the football field, Cook was a Class 11B All-State and All-Southeast South Dakota Conference selection. Defensively, Cook had 34 tackles, including 28 assisted tackles, and 7.5 sacks. He had two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery for a touchdown, and two interceptions. Offensively, Cook had 578 receiving yards on 32 catches and four receiving touchdowns. He also had 98 rushing yards on 15 attempts and one rushing touchdown. Cook was a team captain and a three year starter. Off the field, Cook was named the 2020 Homecoming King.
Cook told the Capital Journal that several things went into his decision to go to Dakota State.
“I like the campus a lot,” Cook said. “I think it’s going to be a great fit. It’s a small town and a small school, so I won’t just be a number there.”
Cook said he thinks he’ll play tight end, but is unsure if that will be the case. Cook plans to major in business management.
