The 37th South Dakota State Special Olympics Basketball Tournament took over the Pierre and Fort Pierre area this weekend. Games were held at Riggs High School, Georgia Morse Middle School, Parkview Gymnasium and Stanley County Elementary. Approximately 300 athletes from all corners of the state, including a few from Wyoming, and about 100 coaches and chaperones came to the games. The games were made possible in part by volunteers who spent time refereeing games and performing other duties.

Two different Wildcats teams placed highly in basketball competition. The Wildcats unified basketball team placed third, while the athletes team placed first. The championship Wildcats team went 5-0 in competition. The Wildcats cheerleaders took second place, while the skills team won gold. Bennet Johnson, Troy Anderson-Collins and Gary earned gold in individual skills. Noah Anderson-Collins earned silver.

Next up on the Special Olympics calendar is the State Summer Games on May 19-21 on the campus of Black Hills State University in Spearfish. Competition will be held in race walking, track and field, soccer, powerlifting, swimming and volleyball.

